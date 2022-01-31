Edgewood Moves Forward with Dudley Rd.; Councilman Honored for Long Fire Service

Written by Patricia A. Scheyer, LINK nky contributor

Edgewood city council decided to move forward with the next phase of the ongoing Dudley Road project, but not before hearing about areas of concern, particularly near key intersections.

Roger Keller of the engineering firm Brandstetter Carroll, presented some options for problem areas along the road.

The long project was divided into four phases. Work is ongoing and is currently about two-thirds of the way complete in the second phase.

Keller first addressed issues around the intersection of Dudley and Dixie Highway. Traffic stacking has become a problem, one that Keller said could possibly be addressed by widening pavement by several feet at a cost around $190,000. He told the city that a stronger, deeper curb cut would also help with drainage in the area.

A small retaining wall could also be necessary.

Secondly, the road's westbound approach to Turkeyfoot Rd. has been described as problematic. Keller noted that the state has plans to address that area, but also said that the state's fix could be seven or eight years down the road.

Traffic signals and pavement work would improve the situation in the meantime, he said.

Meanwhile, near St. Pius X School, there is also the issue of stacking cars that hope to make a turn during certain times of day.

The project is mostly funded through grants awarded by the Ohio Kentucky Indiana Regional Council of Governments (OKI), which administers some federal dollars in the region. The City of Edgewood is responsible for 20 percent of the costs, or about $3.3 million right now.

There were concerns expressed at this month's city council meeting that any delay could result in higher prices. Keller said some costs go up 15 percent each year.

The council ultimately voted to move forward with the next phases of the road project.

In other business, the city announced the return of its mystery theater dinner. Candyland Killer will be presented March 5 at 6:30 p.m. at the senior center at a cost of $25 per person. Pre-registration is required.

Councilman Joe Messmer was honored for his 55 years of service at the city's fire department. He joined as a junior firefighter at Southern Hills Fire Dept. when he was 16 years old.

He served as chief for 26 years, from 1980 to 2006. He now serves as an engineer.

He worked with the City of Edgewood to merge the Southern Hills department with Edgewood in 1996 and was elected to city council in 2008.

Messmer and his brother Tom serve as president and vice president of Summit Fire Apparatus, which they renamed in 1975 from Summit Welding and Fabricating, founded by their father, Charles, in 1957. Charles Messmer also served as fire chief in the 1960s before his death.

The councilman's son, Mark, is a third generation firefighter/EMT.

Messmer said that he is proud of his achievements, and happy with where he is in his life.

"I always set each goal as it came," Messmer said about his career. "I never aspired to be anything greater than what I was at the time. If the department needed me to do something, and I felt I could do it, I did it."

Captain Jason Wolking (30 years), Troy Russell (27 years), and Dean Russell (25 years) were also honored for their long service to the fire department.

Four new firefighters were also welcomed: Michael Stanton, Taylor Sadler, Ben Meiners, and Kirby Eckel.

Photo provided