Park Hills Traffic Counts Presented to Council

Written by Patricia A. Scheyer, LINK nky contributor

More than 18,000 cars traveled north on south Arlington Road in Park Hills in December, according to the results of a traffic study presented by Police Chief Cody Stanley.

The chief's report was presented to city council earlier this month and showed that 18,396 cars were on the road traveling an average speed of 21 miles per hour. The fastest speed recorded by the radar machine was 40 miles per hour.

Stanley said that the study did not indicate a speed problem in the area.

Councilman Anthony Darin noted that perhaps drivers were conscious of their speed more than usual because of the signs alerting them to the radar machine. Stanley agreed that that was a possibility.

Councilwoman Pam Spoor argued that there is a traffic volume issue in the area.

There are currently also radar machines in front of the city building on Altavia Ave.

In December, 54,280 cars were counted passing by one of the machines and 32,992 by the other.

It was also noted at the council meeting that traffic in the city has decreased since the Brent Spence Bridge reopened in December of 2020 following a six-week closure due to a fiery crash involving two semi trucks.