Photos: NKU Topples League Leader Cleveland St., Wins 5th Straight

Northern Kentucky overcame an early deficit Sunday afternoon and knocked off the top team in the Horizon League.

The Norse, who trailed by as many as 14 points in the first half, beat Cleveland State, 78-72, at BB&T Arena in Highland Heights.

The win is the fifth in a row for NKU, which improves to 11-9 overall and 7-4 in the Horizon League. Cleveland St. drops to 14-5 and 10-2.

Marques Warrick led the Norse with 19 points, including five three-pointers. San Vinson scored 18.

Trevon Faulkner added 14 points for NKU while Chris Brandon pulled down 12 rebounds.

NKU is back in action Thursday at 7 p.m. when Oakland visits Highland Heights. The Norse's five-game homestand concludes on Saturday with a visit from Detroit Mercy.

LINK nky photographer Brian Frey produced these photos