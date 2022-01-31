Taylor Mill Takes Over Care, Upkeep of New Street

Written by Patricia A. Scheyer, LINK nky contributor

The City of Taylor Mill will now be responsible for the new Peace Way.

The small road near Pride Parkway was built and named for developer and former city commissioner Phil Peace who worked to bring the new UDF store and gas station to Taylor Mill.

May Dan Bell explained that earlier, the state had refused to sell portions of the land to Peace unless the street was included, and that it had to be constructed to the state's standards, not the city's.

A new St. Elizabeth Healthcare office is coming to the street, too. Commissioner Dan Murray argued that the street should be in the city's care for when other businesses locate there.

Commissioner Mark Kreimborg asked if the street had to be brought up to code before the city accepted it, knowing that many times companies don't put the top coat on until construction is finished, but Murray said that Planning & Development Services of Kenton Co. now has a rule that streets have to be finished when they are constructed, so the road is finished.

Commissioner Rose Merritt said that the city is taking the street from the state, not from Phil Peace. She also said that currently the state doesn't have enough trucks and personnel to clear the state streets, and that particular street is an egress for homes on a nearby hill.

In other business, the city commission listened to the first reading of an ordinance establishing caucus meetings for the fourth Wednesday of each month at 10 a.m. The meetings won't be televised or recorded, but the public can attend.

The first caucus meeting was scheduled for last week.

The second reading of the ordinance is set for February.

Tonya Mohnen was hired as city treasurer, joining Taylor Mill from Burke and Schindler PLL.

Commissioner Murray announced that brick pavers will be sold for $35 to be used in a fire memorial in Pride Park which honors the Forest Hills Department, and the Winston Park, station 2, department as well as the Taylor Mill Fire Department, and two ladies' auxiliaries.

Murray said that people can fill out applications for the bricks and pay for them at the city building.

The memorial should be completed in the late spring.

Firefighter Charles Riley was promoted to lieutenant at the beginning of the meeting while his family looked on, and his wife pinned the badge on his shirt.

A new full-time firefighter was also introduced. Anthony Hamilton was given his helmet, and his badge was pinned on his shirt by his wife.