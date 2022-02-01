Boone Girl is Distinguished Student Recognized by Ky. Association for Gifted Education

A Boone County student was honored at the Capitol Rotunda in Frankfort on Tuesday.

Maddie Pidgeon, a 5th grader at Kelly Elementary School in Florence, was recognized as a distinguished student by the Kentucky Association for Gifted Education (KAGE).

Governor Andy Beshear was slated to attend the ceremony.

Pidgeon's most significant project has been with Eli's Cupcake Cart where she baked more than 200 cupcakes, sold them, and used the proceeds to help a classmate and other children with bone cancer.

She continues to make her cupcakes for teachers and community members in need.

According to an announcement from Boone County Schools, Pidgeon plans to go to culinary school.

She is the 23rd Kentucky Distinguished Student and the first from Northern Kentucky. Pidgeon received a College Entity Account from the Kentucky Education Savings Plan Trust (KESPT) and a Certificate of Excellence at the ceremony.

-Staff report

Photo provided