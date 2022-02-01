Covington Latin Announces Largest Gift in School's History

Covington Latin School announced the largest endowment matching gift in the school's history this week.

At Latin School's Benefactors Appreciation Celebration on Monday, it was announced that the Clifford E. Kohlhepp Covington Latin School Endowment Fund was established.

It honors Kohlhepp, a 1933 graduate. His six sons and grandson, also graduates, established the $2.5 million endowment fund.

It will match dollar for dollar all contributions made to the fund with any annual appeal gifts raised in excess of $200,000 in each fiscal year.

The time period for this matching challenge will be in effect for five years ending December 31, 2026. Once fully realized, the Clifford E. Kohlhepp Covington Latin School Endowment Fund will be $5,000,000 and be the largest endowment gift in the history of the school.

Kohlhepp, who passed away in 1993, was a strong advocate of the Covington Latin School throughout his entire lifetime, the school said in an announcement.

In addition to founding his own accounting firm in 1947, Kohlhepp was also chairman of the Greater Cincinnati Airport Board from 1968-73 during which he lead the board to complete negotiations with the airlines for a major expansion in 1971. He also served on the Transit Authority of Northern Kentucky Board and assisted in the completion of the construction of the Madison Pike Bus Terminal.

He was also active in several professional accounting associations and charities throughout his lifetime.

This endowment is meant to permanently enshrine his name and create a lasting impact on the school and strengthen the future of Covington Latin School especially ensuring financial aid for any student who scholastically qualifies for entrance into CLS but lacks the financial means to afford tuition and fees, the school said.

“Covington Latin School has been blessed with gifted students from diverse backgrounds," said Director of Advancement Amy Darpel. "Our mission, from our founding, has been to never turn away a deserving student regardless of their financial situation. The impact of this gift will be transformational in the lives of students across the tristate area. This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for those who wish to make a difference in the lives of our future leaders.”

“On behalf of the entire Covington Latin School community, I would like to extend our richest thanks for the Kohlhepp family's transformational gift in honor of their father, Clifford E. Kohlhepp," said Covington Latin School Headmaster Dr. John Kennedy. "Their recognition of the impact of their family’s education at CLS and their intention to give that education to the next generation of Covington Latin School students shows their appreciation of the values and discipline learned while at Covington Latin School.”

