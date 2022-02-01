Ft. Wright Opposes Current KYTC Plan for Madison Pike, Sperti Dr.

Written by Patricia A. Scheyer, LINK nky contributor, and Michael A. Monks, chief content officer

The Ft. Wright city council adopted a resolution asking the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) to help the city "identify and address many areas of concerns regarding the proposed Alternate 3 realignment of KY 17/Madison Pike and the Dudley Road/Sperti Drive Project."

Sperti Drive connects to Dudley Road near where that road intersects with Madison Pike (Ky. 17). Sperti contains multiple businesses. Access to Interstate 275 is also nearby attracting voluminous traffic.

City leaders in Ft. Wright are concerned about traffic flow in the proposed design, as well as other issues.

The city reviewed the most recent iteration of the state's plan for the road, known as Alternative 3. "(T)he proposed plan specially limits the successful future development of industrial property in the area by restricting and limiting the ingress and egress of vehicles from key properties along the corridor, and further it is a detriment to the businesses and educational facilities already located and operational along the corridor," the city's resolution said.

The resolution also suggested that KYTC did not seek input from impacted property owners, the cities of Ft. Wright and Edgewood, or the Kenton County government before determining its best option.

LINK nky reached out to KYTC - District 6, the local office of the state cabinet, for explanation about what is planned in that area. Spokesperson Nancy Wood said that there will not be final plans until this summer.

"The project will move the Dudley access further south, away from the interstate and ramps," Wood said. "This will improve safety and capacity at this interchange for those exiting and accessing I-275."

In other business at last month's council meeting, auditor John Chamberlin of Chamberlin, Owen & Co. said that the city has $8.8 million in cash on hand, well above its recommended $2.1 million for a three-month period.

Police Specialist Daniel Hampton was honored by a resolution. He is retiring after 25 years.

Hampton was awarded his service weapon at the cost of $1 by council resolution.

-Staff report