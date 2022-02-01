Want to Own Some Bison? Big Bone Lick Accepting Bids

Anyone who desires to own bison can now shoot their shot through sealed bid.

The Kentucky Department of Parks is accepting sealed bids now on two American Bison lots from Big Bone Lick State Historic Site.

The bison will be sold as a lot, not individually.

Bids will be accepted through 4 p.m. February 14.

Sealed bids must include printed name, signature, address, daytime phone number, and bid amount.

Bids should be submitted to:

Kentucky Department of Parks Bison

Sealed Bid Attn: Greta Gay-Park Manager



3380 Beaver Road Union, Ky. 41091

A $100 deposit in the form of check or money order is required for all bids.

Deposits will be returned to all non-winning bidders.

Checks should be made payable to Big Bone Lick State Historic Site.

-Staff report

Photo: Bison shown in 2020 auction at Big Bone Lick (provided)