Watch Out For Ice Thursday: Experts Say, 'Just Don't Drive'

Written by Meghan Goth, LINK nky managing editor

WCPO 9 Meteorologist Jennifer Ketchmark said "it's gonna get real" in Northern Kentucky late Wednesday through Thursday.

"The roads will become impassable" because of an expected quarter- to half-inch of ice, she said Tuesday between newscasts.

While the Ohio side is likely to see more snow, on the south side of the river we should mostly see ice first. Then we'll see some snow later Thursday afternoon and night.

"This will start overnight Wednesday," Ketchmark said, "and will really be picking up Thursday morning. Between 6 a.m. and noon on Thursday the roads will become impassable."

Ketchmark also said to expect power outages because of downed trees due to ice weighing down branches.

I'll be honest, I'm more concerned about the ice from this system than the snow. With 1/4" to 1/2" of ice or more coming down first.. we are going to have power outages. This is for Thursday's forecast. @wcpo #cincywx pic.twitter.com/Tve1W6enCk — Jennifer Ketchmark (@KetchmarkWCPO) February 1, 2022

Duke Energy's Kevin Morgan also urged customers across their service territories to prepare for outages.

"Our team is making preparations to ensure we can restore electricity to impacted customers as soon as possible," said Morgan, who is Duke's general manager for emergency preparedness.

Duke called in 300 response workers from out-of-state utilities to supplement local crews and speed power restoration, the company said in a release Tuesday.

"Crews will work around the clock to restore power in impacted communities as quickly as possible," the release said.