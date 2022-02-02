Covington Biopharmaceutical Firm Names New President, CEO

Bexion Pharmaceuticals announced a new president and chief executive officer this week.

The Covington-based clinical stage biopharmaceutical company named Richard "Scott" Shiveley as its new leader.

He succeeds Dr. Ray Tagigiku, Bexion's founder, who will remain with the company as chief scientific officer, leading all scientific, clinical, research, and development efforts.

He will also advise company strategy.

“I want to thank Ray for his pioneering vision and exceptional leadership over the past 15 years,” said Chuck Scheper, chairman of Bexion’s board. “Ray has taken an innovative drug compound and developed a thriving biopharma organization, whose products will improve human health.”

“Founding Bexion Pharmaceuticals and providing the guidance to grow this organization has been a focal point of my career”, said Dr. Takigiku. “Scott is a very experienced pharma leader with a history of growing successful businesses. As I continue to provide scientific and development guidance to Bexion, I am confident Scott is the right person to succeed in achieving the next level of financial growth to ensure Bexion’s commercial success.”

“I am delighted to be joining Bexion at this exciting time for the company and thrilled to lead it through the next stages of growth”, said Shively. “Ray Takigiku, the team, and the Board have done an excellent job progressing cutting edge cell biology science through early-stage development. The company’s lead product, BXQ-350, is now poised for phase 2 development in solid tumor cancers such as colorectal and challenging forms of pediatric glioblastoma, as well as CIPN (Chemotherapy Induced Peripheral Neuropathy). I look forward to working with this outstanding team.”

Shively has experience as a founder, CEO, and chief compliance officer (CCO) in the U.S. and international biopharma markets.

He previously served as CEO and co-founder of Neumentum, Inc., a private clinical development stage company focused in the pain and CNS therapeutic areas.

Shively also spent a years at Pfizer where he led global commercial efforts for the pain and CNS areas, including responsibility for products such as LYRICA (pregabalin) and CELEBREX (celecoxib) as well as the development pipeline.

-Staff report

Photo: Scott Shively (provided)