Emergency Shelter Receives $10,000 Donation for Personal Care Products

The Emergency Shelter of Northern Kentucky (ESNKY) received a $10,000 donation from Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield Medicaid.

The money will support basic necessities for homeless people such as personal care products, including toothbrushes and toothpaste, soap, shampoo and conditioner, deodorant, laundry detergent, toilet paper, feminine hygiene products, and more.

“Everyone deserves dignity, respect and good health, and these care closets are one way we at Anthem are supporting efforts that ensure our most vulnerable neighbors across the Commonwealth can access essential hygiene products and supplies in a safe, humane and dignified way,” said Leon Lamoreaux, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield Medicaid president in Kentucky. “We salute the work of the Emergency Shelter of Northern Kentucky in addressing the physical, psychological and emotional needs of countless individuals in Kenton County, and we are proud to collaborate with them to guarantee the health, comfort and confidence of Kentuckians experiencing homelessness.”

“We all want to be at our best, including our most vulnerable Kentuckians,” said State Representative Buddy Wheatley (D-Covington). “I applaud Emergency Shelter and Anthem and join them in the effort to provide the necessary resources and supports to ensure more constituents can do exactly that.”

The Emergency Shelter is located in downtown Covington and is currently finishing work on a new, larger facility in the city.

