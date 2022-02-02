Ft. Wright Bank Robbed; Suspect Makes Off with $300
Wed, 02/02/2022 - 15:55 RCN Newsdesk
A Ft. Wright bank was robbed on Wednesday morning and police are trying to locate the suspect.
It happened just after 9 a.m. at the Guardian Savings Bank (10 Kyles Lane).
According to Fort Wright Police, the suspect did not display a weapon, and no one was hurt.
The suspect made off with roughly $300 in cash and was last seen exiting the bank and heading north on Dixie Highway towards the parking lot of a building on the 1700 block of that road.
Police did not have a vehicle description.
The suspect, however, was described as a white man, 6'2" with a medium build, gray hair, and blue eyes. He was wearing a black jacket, black pants, black shoes, and black gloves. He was also wearing a gray toboggan and a blue surgical mask.
Anyone with helpful information is asked to contact Officer Brad Keller of the Fort Wright Police Department by contacting Kenton County Emergency Communications at 859-356-3191.
-Staff report