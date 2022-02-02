Independence Gets Financial Literacy Workshop Through NKU, State Agency

A financial literacy workshop for Independence city employees was announced through a partnership between the Northern Kentucky University Center of Economic Education at the Haile College of Business and the Kentucky Financial Empowerment Commission (KFEC).

“We are excited to grow our economic and financial education programs in partnership with Kentucky Financial Empowerment Commission and the City of Independence.” Dr. Abdullah Al-Bahrani, director of the Center for Economic Education at the Haile College of Business, said in a news release. “We value the commitment the City of Independence places on financial education and providing each employee access to quality financial education. We hope that this program can grow and serve more cities in our region.”

All public workers in the city are eligible to participate.

The workshop will cover what is unique to Independence employees. Classes will range from budgeting basics to retirement options available to city employees. Attendees will learn a more hands-on approach when planning for their retirement and other financial needs. The workshops will start Feb. 2 and occur twice a week.

“KFEC is dedicated to serving Commonwealth employees,” Matt Frey, executive director of KFEC and NKU alumnus, said in the announcement. “We are excited Independence is the first and we are looking forward to servicing the rest of the state as well.”

“We are thrilled to give our employees the opportunity to participate in the financial literacy workshop,” Independence Mayor Chris Reinersman said. “While we certainly have a spectacular team here, not everyone has had the benefit of a solid financial upbringing. We are equally grateful to Independence’s own Cain family. Not only have they helped make this program possible through NKU, but they’ve gone the extra mile to ensure success in their hometown.”

-Staff report