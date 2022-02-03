Old Covington Homes Haunted? Museum Program to Explore Topic

Some of the residents of Covington's historic stately manors have lived there for a long time.

Like, a really long time.

Apparently.

There have been many reports of hauntings within the walls of some of the city's oldest homes, particularly those along the Ohio and Licking rivers: slamming doors, lights flickering off an on, an unexplained cold breeze.

Local author and historian Karl Lietzenmayer will examine the documented lives of several prominent Covington residents who allegedly haunt their former homes in the next virtual NKY History Hour hosted by the Behringer-Crawford Museum.

The presentation will take place via Zoom at 6:30 p.m., Wednesday, February 9.

To register and participate in the free event, go to: https://us02web.zoom.us/ meeting/register/ tZYvdOmgrDMsH9SYv3dyNu_ uqf66lqLP4soi .

Information on how to connect to the session will be sent after registration. The event will also be streamed live on BCM's Facebook page.

Lietzenmayer, long-time member of the Kenton County Historical Society, has edited and produced Northern Kentucky Heritage Magazine for over 25 years and has promoted and documented Northern Kentucky history in many other ways — as researcher, adviser, tour guide and writer. He also has encouraged the preservation of original documents and photographs and helped start an intern program for budding historians.

NKY History Hours take place every other Wednesday evening. -Staff report

Photo provided