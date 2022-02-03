Thomas More's New Offensive Coordinator is Familiar Face in Crestview Hills

Thomas More University announced Bryan Moore as the football program's new offensive coordinator.

Moore returns to TMU for his second stint with the Saints where he was previously on staff from 2000 to 2005.

He has spent the past five seasons as head coach at Wilmington College in Ohio.

Moore will lead the offense and coach the quarterbacks at Thomas More starting next season. The program is transitioning soon from NAIA to NCAA Division II. It has also previously competed in NCAA Division III.

"I have always been connected with the Thomas More Football program," said Moore. "My coaching career began here back in 2000 when Thomas More was a NCAA D3 program. It is a unique opportunity to return to the staff as they transition from NAIA to NCAA D2.

"This program is deep rooted with a history of great head coaches, winning championships, playoff appearances, and their storied Dog Soldier program. I am honored to return to campus and assist this staff as we begin the Coach Norwell era of Thomas More Football."

Prior to Wilmington, Moore was offensive coordinator at Bluffton University, wide receiver coach and special teams coordinator at Heidelberg University, and offensive coordinator at Emory and Henry College.

"Bryan brings a great wealth of knowledge to our program," said Saints head coach Chris Norwell. "His ability to relate and develop players both on and off the field make him a great match for Thomas More."

While at Thomas More the first time, Moore was part of a coaching staff that led the Saints to a perfect 10-0 regular season and two playoff wins.

-Staff report

Photo provided