What To Expect As Storm Moves Through the Region

As LINK nky partner WCPO's Jennifer Ketchmark reports today, there are ice storm warnings issued for several Kentucky counties including: Bracken, Grant, Mason, Owen, Pendleton and Roberts counties in Kentucky.

A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for the entire Tri-State area until 7 a.m. Friday.

Power outages and tree damage are expected and hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute Thursday and morning commute Friday.

Winter Weather Reports so far:

0.11 inches of ice in Boone County, Ky.

0.50 inches of ice in Butler County

0.40 inches of sleet in Clermont County

0.11 inches of ice at CVG

0.19 inches of ice at the Wilmington Airport

0.4 inches of sleet in Batavia

0.5 inches of sleet in Batesville, IN

The thickest layer of ice is still expected east of the I-71 corridor, Ketchmark reported.

Thursday evening and overnight, the story is likely to change from ice to snow, which will accumulate to the greatest amounts to the Northwest, Ketchmark said. Expect snowfall after 5 p.m. Thursday and into the morning hours of Friday. Winds could also pick up, Ketchmark reported, leading to blowing and drifting snow.

Here is the timeline of the storm, according to Ketchmark:

Now: Freezing rain and sleet are falling east of I-71. The snow line will approach Cincinnati later in the afternoon into early evening. The roads will already be very slick, ice covered and to the northwest, snow covered. Travel is highly discouraged at this point.

Thursday 5 p.m.: Do not plan to be on the roads at this point. A thick layer of ice will continue to get worse down to the southeast. Snow will accumulate on top of the snow in the Cincinnati area. Power outages should be happening at this point too. This is the worst part of the storm for us and again, do not travel!

Thursday 11 p.m.: Moisture will taper off a bit and we enter a brief lull in snowfall but we are not done. Roads are still impassable, power will be out for some and it's best to just stay at home or at the location you are in.

Friday morning: Snow should re-develop overnight and accumulate into Friday morning. This is just going to prolong the impact of this storm and add insult to injury. Travel is still highly discouraged on Friday morning. Power will still be an issue too.