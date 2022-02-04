Ft. Wright Approves New City Flag

The City of Ft. Wright adopted a new flag.

The selected flag looks like the image above, although the shade of blue on the official flag will be closer to "sky blue" rather than the darker blue here.

In January, city council looked at some options for a new flag, with some members preferring a striped background and others liking a solid color background.

On Wednesday night however, all council members were in agreement that that they wanted a solid background in a shade of blue, but not as dark as the Commonwealth of Kentucky official state flag.

The sky blue background with black lettering and the city crest in the center was adopted.

City Administrator Jill Bailey said that she would order new flags to be displayed.

In other business, council adopted a resolution honoring Fire Department Lt. Cynthia Ford, who retired at the end of January. She joined the department in August 2007.

Bailey said that Ford was one of the first women to reach the rank of lieutenant at a Northern Kentucky fire department.

-Patricia A. Scheyer, LINK nky contributor