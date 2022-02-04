NKU Overpowers Purdue Ft. Wayne on the Road
Fri, 02/04/2022 - 14:01 RCN Newsdesk
The Northern Kentucky women's basketball team routed Purdue Fort Wayne on the road Thursday night, 67-43.
With the win, the Norse are now 16-4 overall this season and 10-3 in the Horizon League, the program's best start since becoming an NCAA Division I program.
Lindsey Duvall led NKU putting up 15 points pn Purdue Fort Wayne (6-15, 5-9).
Khamari Mitchell-Steen and Ivy Turner each added 11 points.
The Norse finish their road trip on Saturday with a 2 p.m. tip-off at Cleveland State.
-Staff report
Photo via NKU Athletics