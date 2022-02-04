Connect Directly With Leaders at 'Day in Frankfort'

The Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce announced announce it will host its annual “ Day in Frankfort ” on March 2.

The Day In Frankfort will allow attendees to talk directly with the House’s and Senate’s leadership and from the Northern Kentucky Caucus. The discussion will focus on business growth and economic development in Northern Kentucky.

In addition to discussion with legislators, there will be a luncheon with General Assembly members. The NKY Chamber will also host a luncheon with legislators in the Capitol Annex and a happy hour hosted at OneNKY Frankfort at 418 Capital Avenue.

“Day in Frankfort is a great opportunity for our members to advocate directly with leaders of the legislative and executive branches on legislative priorities important to our

business community and region,” said Tami Wilson, Vice President of Public Affairs for the NKY Chamber. “This year that will include being able to hear from, and have discussions with Speaker of the House David Osborne, Senate President Robert Stivers and members of our Northern Kentucky Caucus, among others.”

Registration for “Day in Frankfort” is $55 for NKY Chamber members, $75 for future members, and $50 for NKYP Passport Holders. Registration includes bus transportation to and from Frankfort, light breakfast, lunch, and happy hour. Pre-registration is required, and bus seating is limited. For additional information and to register, visit\ www.nkychamber.com/frankfort.

