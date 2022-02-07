Beshear: 'There Is Still a Whole Lot of Virus Out There'

Written by Mark Payne, LINK nky politics and government reporter

COVID-19 cases are falling in Kentucky as the Omicron surge seems to be subsiding, but cases are still high.

"This is still the fifth highest week in our entire COVID experience," Beshear said. "So while we are moving in the right direction, there is still a whole lot of virus out there. We ask people to be careful in the next couple of weeks. Next month we may see really serious reductions which might get us to a place we can all be really excited about."

However, deaths, especially among younger people, still remain high. One of those deaths was a 46-year-old man in Kenton County.

"There continue to be a lot of deaths in some younger age demographics," Beshear said.

Today, in Kentucky, there were 3,835 cases and 33 deaths. For the week ending on Feb. 6, the total number of cases was 46,639, with the positivity rate sitting at 23.95 percent.

The number of people who have received at least one vaccination dose in Kentucky sits at 2,862,756. The booster count is at 1,044,257.

"We believe the weather and a lot of places closing for a number of days last week did have an impact," Beshear said. "This may make the drop in cases look a little bit larger than it would otherwise be. Regardless, we are definitely moving in the right direction."

As cases fall, Beshear said there is a lot of talk out there on pandemic versus endemic strategy. However, this doesn't necessarily apply to Kentucky, as the economy has been open.

"I think a lot of that still has to do with places that have some significant restrictions in place. We don't," Beshear said.

As part of continued pandemic relief, the governor announced that Kentucky teamed up with the Kentucky Housing Corporation to provide the Team Kentucky Homeowner Assistance Fund. The program, funded via $85.4 million from the federal American Rescue Plan Act, will help homeowners struggling due to the pandemic avoid foreclosure.

"Starting today, qualified homeowners can visit our website to apply for up to $35,000 in assistance to help with delinquent mortgage payments, property taxes, homeowners and/or flood insurance, homeowners association fees, and utility costs," Beshear said.

To learn more and apply for assistance, visit TeamKYHHERF.ky.gov.