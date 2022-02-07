Boone County GOP Survey Delves Into Controversial Topics

Written by Mark Payne, LINK nky politics and government reporter

The Boone County Republican Party is circulating a survey to its primary candidates ahead of the May 17 primaries. While some questions focus on political positioning and strategy, some focus on controversial topics.

"The questions for this survey were compiled from a list submitted by Boone County republicans," said Doug Bramer, vice-chairman of the Boone County Republican Party. "The purpose of the survey is to measure the candidates' response against those of Boone County republicans."

Among the controversial subjects are questions related to LGBTQ and transgender "agendas" in schools. There is also a question about Critical Race theory in schools.

"There are 44 Yes/No questions developed from input provided to the Elections and Primaries Committee," the survey said.

One of the questions asked: "Do you support legislation banning the teaching of LGBTQ and transgender agenda in schools?"

Another asked: "Do you support legislation banning the teaching of critical race theory in schools?"

Other questions focused on questioning Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell's support of H.R. 3684 - Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.

"Did Mitch McConnell support your view by voting 'yes' to pass H.R. 3684 - Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act?"

Bramer didn't respond to the question on the above topics.

There is another survey to be distributed among voters, but both surveys contain the same questions, according to survey details.

Several bills are going through the General Assembly this session on critical race theory and transgender people in sports.

Senate Bill 83, sponsored by Sen. Robby Mills (R-Henderson), would potentially deny boys who identify as transgender girls to compete in girls' sports. Senate Bill 138, sponsored by Sen. Max Wise (R-Campbellsville), would require specific historical material to be taught in schools while prohibiting educators from teaching controversial issues, such as critical race theory or current events.