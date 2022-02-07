Four Newport Police Officers Graduate from State Police Academy

Twenty-three law enforcement officers from around the state, including four from the Newport Police Department, graduated from the Kentucky Department of Criminal Justice Training (DOCJT) on Thursday.

“Congratulations to these 23 men and women who have dedicated themselves to 20 weeks of extensive basic training,” said Gov. Andy Beshear, in an announcement. “Now more than ever, our commonwealth is in need of public safety professionals and I am grateful for your dedication and commitment to our people. We wish you a safe and fulfilling career of service to the commonwealth.”

The graduates of Class 523 received 800 hours of recruit-level instruction over 20 weeks. Major training areas include patrol procedures, physical training, vehicle operations, defensive tactics, criminal law, traffic and DUI, firearms, criminal investigations, cultural awareness, bias related crimes and tactical responses to crisis situations.

“This class has already faced a difficult challenge with the passing of Morgan County Deputy Alex Spencer, who served as Class 523’s leader,” said DOCJT Commissioner Nicolai Jilek. “Your career will be full of challenges and triumphs. But each day that you put on that uniform, know that there is a community who feels safer and more secure because of your commitment to integrity and professionalism.”

DOCJT provides basic training for city and county police officers, sheriffs’ deputies, university police, airport police throughout the state, only excluding Bowling Green Police Department, Louisville Metro Police Department, Lexington Police Department, and the Kentucky State Police, which each have independent academies.

Class 523 graduates from the Newport Police Department are:

Connor T. Bleser

Joe W. Ganns, III

Patrick A. Reynolds

Trevor A. Ripberger

Image provided