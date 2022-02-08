Covington Man Sentenced to 21 Years After Drug Trafficking, Firearm Conviction

A Covington man was sentenced to 21 years in federal prison on Tuesday after pleading guilty to drug and firearm charges.

Deshaun A. Jackson, 39, received his sentence from U.S. District Judge David Bunning. He pleaded guilty in October to charges of conspiring to distribute crack cocaine, distribution of crack cocaine, and possession of a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking.

According to federal prosecutors, Jackson led a conspiracy that distributed approximately a kilogram of crack cocaine, and lesser amounts of heroin in the Covington area from March through July of 2020.

He also possessed a firearm while committing these offenses.

Jackson has four prior felony convictions, including two for drug trafficking.

Under federal law, Jackson must serve 85 percent of his prison sentence and will be under the supervision of the U.S. Probation Office for 10 years after his release from prison.

Carlton S. Shier, IV, United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Kentucky; Jodi Cohen, Special Agent in Charge, Federal Bureau of Investigation; and Rob Nader, Chief of the Covington Police Department, jointly announced the sentence on Tuesday.

The investigation was conducted by the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Safe Streets Task Force and the Covington Police Department.

The United States was represented by Assistant U.S. Attorney Tony Bracke.

-Staff report