Most LaRosa's Locations to Close Early Sunday for Super Bowl

If you work at LaRosa's, a welcome announcement was made Tuesday:

Most locations are closing at 6 p.m. Sunday for the Super Bowl "so that their Team Members can participate and enjoy the game," according to a release.

"The LaRosa family is committed to all of its Team Members, and knows that moments like this inspire camaraderie and create unforgettable moments," Ann Keeling wrote.

Anyone hoping to enjoy LaRosa's during the game can place orders in advance or before 6 p.m. Sunday.

