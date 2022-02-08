New Head Start Program Opens in Covington

A new Head Start location opened in Covington on Tuesday.

The effort is a partnership between the Northern Kentucky Community Action Commission (NKCAC) and the Life Learning Center at 20 West 18th Street.

Head Start is an early childhood education program that provides services to children of low-income households.

In an announcement, it was noted that Head Start helps children while the Life Learning Center (LLC) aids parents.

Head Start will not only be available to candidates and members of LLC but will also be accessible to members of the community.

Head Start’s early childhood education program will serve children ages 3-5. Hours of operation are from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Monday through Thursday. Applications can be found online on the NKCAC website, or applicants can visit any NKCAC location for a paper application.

Nineteen children are currently enrolled in the program where a ribbon-cutting ceremony was held Tuesday.

Present for the ribbon-cutting were NKCAC Executive Director Catrena Bowman-Thomas, and Laurie Wolsing, vice president for children’s services, as well as Life Learning Center President Alecia Webb-Edgington, and additional staff from Life Learning Center and Head Start, various representatives from the Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce and Covington City Commissioner Ron Washington.

Commissioner Washington shared his own story experiencing Head Start firsthand as a child in Covington.

“Anytime we have an opportunity to partner with NKCAC, we are excited about it,” said Webb-Edgington. “What a wonderful opportunity for us to help children and parents with better life opportunities” she added.

“This is the perfect spot for our families as we look at our community needs assessment, we know that the need is here in Covington," Bowman-Thomas said. "To be here and to be partnered with Life Learning Center allows us to truly provide those wrap-around services, not just serving the children and making sure they’re ready for kindergarten, but also working with the families and providing them the support they need.”

