Newport Schools Announces Closure Day After Super Bowl

Newport Independent Schools is joining the list of Northern Kentucky school closures on Monday, Feb. 14 in honor of the Bengals going to the Super Bowl.

Schools around Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky have been announcing closures for the day after the Super Bowl since The Bengals won the ACF Championship on Jan. 30, sending them to the big game on Sunday, Feb. 13.

“Sunday’s Super Bowl is a once-in-a-generation, historic opportunity to not only win a championship but also gather with friends, family and fellow fans to cheer a Bengals victory,” the school said in a release Wednesday. “Newport is joining other area public school districts in closing school Monday so our students, staff and teachers can enjoy the game and, hopefully, stay up late celebrating a victory.”

The following schools have also announced their closure on Feb. 14:

Bellevue Independent Schools

Southgate Independent School District



-Staff report