Why Owner Says Bellevue Was The Perfect Spot for Her Business

Written by Haley Parnell, LINK nky reporter

With the idea that stemmed from wanting to help people and a goal to teach people mindfulness, Janice Robinson opened Lillian's Holistic Journey & Retreat.

In 2018 Robinson began Lillian's Holistic Journey in Florence, but she said she wasn't happy in the strip she was in and needed to be somewhere that offered a sense of community.

Enter Bellevue.

"I love the vibe," Robinson said. "I love the community. I love the support. Businesses are constantly promoting each other. It's a very supportive community, and that's an amazing atmosphere for small businesses. They're very like-minded. I think my business fits well with the surrounding."

Lillian's Holistic Journey and Retreat operates as two separate businesses. Robinson's shop in Bellevue is Lillian's Holistic Journey, and her retreat is called The Farm, which she runs from her home in Aurora, Indiana.

Lillian's Holistic Journey opened in January and is located at 408 Fairfield Ave. in Bellevue. An official ribbon-cutting event for the business is scheduled for March 4.

What can you expect when you go into Lillian's Holistic Journey? Robinson said a good place to start is with her holistic wellness consultations, which is an hour and a half one-on-one to explore which modality she offers is suitable for you. She also discusses the best vitamins and supplements in the consultation and finds the most beneficial ones.

"It really is an overall rounded wellness consultation that I offer with my Zyto scans, which is a biomarker scan," Robinson said. "It scans the entire body, different organs, different places that need some help, and it kind of tailors a little custom report that I email to you immediately, and we go over and talk about different things that can help bring those markers back into alignment."

Other services offered are reflexology, a massage used to relieve tension and treat illness. Robinson offers Reiki, which is energy healing. She also teaches classes on how to learn Reiki. Meditation, sound healing, Ionic detox therapy, and frequency therapy are the primary modalities offered consistently in Bellevue.

Though her two companies are run separately, Robinson said they compliment each other. Robinson and her husband created the Farm after Lillian's Holistic Journey about a year ago. The Farm is where Robinson holds wellness events and workshops throughout the months.

Robinson said she wanted to provide a space with new and different experiences that people could take away something positive from when they leave.

"That's my long-term goal is to be able to have a disconnect, someplace that people can come from Bellevue and Cincy and Covington that's not too far to have a disconnect," Robinson said. "It's imperative to put in the work in order for me to be able to ask them for their trust and their time, meaning the animals. I want to introduce people that would love to share their space and be intimate with them as far as being up close and personal and not behind the gate or from afar or sharing a snack and being able to hug them."

One aspect of her job that Robinson said is challenging is that people are unfamiliar with her work.

"There's a lot of things in my toolbox that people really don't have any idea what it is," Robinson said.

Though that may be the case, she also said she loves teaching people and helping them learn what works best for their bodies.

Robinson has a background in teaching RTI or Response to Intervention to kindergarteners and elementary schoolers. She still uses those skills today with her classes and even hopes to implement events and programs at The Farm for children in the future.

"I try to use that (RTI) subconsciously, all the time, as much as I can, because you can modify this (lesson) for anybody, for any situation, and it's just a matter of how you educate them and educate the importance behind these things and behind self-care and taking care of your wellness," Robinson said. "I am so passionate about some sort of introduction- that I'm really not sure how it looks just yet-but mindfulness and education for children from a very young age and introducing how to be mindful of emotions and what that looks like and how to process through things in a healthy way."

Robinson said you do not have to have any experience with modalities to come and benefit from them.

"That's very important for me, for you to know, as a client walking in, that you're just accepted," Robinson said. "However you are, there's no judgment. You know, we're all in this game of life together."