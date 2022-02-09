Kenton County Names Feb. 8 Emerald Trace Day

Written by Haley Parnell, LINK nky reporter

Emerald Trace's efforts have earned them an overall 5-star rating by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, the highest ranking for any Medicare website.

At Kenton County's Fiscal Court meeting on Tuesday, the county recognized the hard work Emerald Trace on Turkeyfoot Road in Elsmere has done since its opening in 2017. Especially during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Since its opening, Emerald Trace has provided short-term residential rehabilitation and recovery care to over 2000 older adults in Kenton County," Judge/Executive Kris Knochelmann said. "Emerald Trace has been recognized by the US News and World Report as one of the best nursing homes for short-term care in 2021-22."

Knochelmann declared Feb. 8, 2022, Emerald Trace Day.

Executive Director Londa Knollman and Emerald Trace employees Tina Martin and Lena Shaw were in attendance to receive the proclamation.

"All of us have been with Rosedale Green for a long time, and it has been part of the community for a long time,” Knollman said. “I recognize a lot of faces behind me and in front of me that we've worked together or had family members together. So just appreciate everything that the court has done for us, and we're glad to be part of Kenton County and be able to offer these services to the citizens of Kenton County. For sure, this recognition is definitely an honor. I think we're one of only two facilities in the state of Kentucky that have received this recognition, and it is a lot of hours put in by these ladies right here and the rest of the team, and we're very excited and thankful to be part of Kenton County."

Emerald Trace is a campus extension for the nonprofit Rosedale Green nursing home that has served the community of Kenton County for years.

"I just love this group," Commissioner Beth Sewell said. "My husband served on the board for years, and he's loved and enjoyed the time that he's been able to be a part of it, and we're just honored that you were able just to accomplish this. I loved your post on Facebook the other night talking about some of your staff that walk to work even though there was snow and ice and their car stalled, and this lovely lady here [Tina Martin] spent the night, and probably all of you do at different times, and I'm in awe of that kind of work and service. So, thank you very much for all you do."

Photo via Emerald Trace