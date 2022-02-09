March Eggs 'N Issues To Focus on Kentucky Bourbon Industry

The Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce will host its next Eggs ‘N Issues on Tuesday, March 8 from 7:30 to 9 a.m. at the Receptions Banquet & Conference Center in Erlanger. The topic of discussion will be the Bourbon Business in Kentucky: how the bourbon industry contributes to community and statewide placemaking as well as its economic impact in the Northern Kentucky region.

Northern Kentucky has its own bourbon trail titled the B-Line which features craft distilleries, bourbon bars and bourbon-centric restaurants.

Eggs N’ Issues will feature three guest speakers: Richard Dickmann, owner of Smoke Justis, a bourbon-centric sports bar in the Roebling Point District of Covington; Adam Johnson, Senior Director of the Kentucky Bourbon Trail Experiences; and Julie Kirkpatrick, CDME, President & CEO of meetNKY and creator of the B-Line.

“Kentucky and bourbon are essentially synonymous,” said Brent Cooper, President and CEO of the NKY Chamber. “Since its inception, The B-Line has helped to establish Northern Kentucky as a must-visit destination for bourbon culture, driving economic impact and growth to businesses throughout the region.”

Eggs ‘N Issues: Bourbon Business in Kentucky will begin with registration, breakfast and networking from 7:30 to 7:55 a.m. The keynote presentation and audience Q&A session will follow until 9:00 a.m. Registration is $30 for NKY Chamber members, $50 for non-members, and free for those with the NKYP Event Pass. Pre-registration is required online at www.NKYChamber.com/eggs.

Photo: kentuckytourism.com