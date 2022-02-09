Who Deyton - the Campbell County city more commonly known as Dayton before adopting the battle cry of the Cincinnati Bengals - continues its Bengals celebrations with a pre-Super Bowl party where the Bengals' mascot will even be in attendance.

The kick-off party will be at Monument Park from noon to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 12. Participants can enjoy food, games, music and a spirit wear contest.

"The party will feature Who Dey, the Bengals mascot, who will pose with fans for photographs, as well as food and beer, games, vendors, a Bengals spirit-wear contest, music by DJ Tarris Horton (aka Horton Hears a Who-Deyton), and much more," a news release said.

The City of Dayton began its celebrations for the Bengals on Jan. 22 when Mayor Ben Baker announced the city's renaming to Who Deyton in support of the NFL team's divisional playoff game against the Tennessee Titans. The Bengals continued their winning streak, and the mayor once again named the city Who Deyton on Jan. 29 to support them in the AFC Championship.

Now, as the Bengals are headed to Los Angeles for Super Bowl LVI on Feb. 13, Baker continues the Who Deyton spirit throughout the city.

"Our entire community has embraced Who Deyton mania, or WhoDeytonia, as we like to call it, not to be confused with Latonia, where I grew up," Baker said. "We couldn't think of a better way to celebrate Who Deyton and the Bengals' remarkable run this season than having a public kick-off party the day before the big game in the middle of downtown Who Deyton."

In addition to the party, the city is also selling "Greetings from Who Deyton, Kentucky" postcards for $2. Proceeds will go to the Dayton Civic Activities Board. They are also changing the cities entrance sign through the Super Bowl to Who Deyton, Kentucky.

-Staff report