'Anti-trans' bill 'disgusting,' says 12-year-old who can't play field hockey

Twelve-year-old transgender girl Fischer Wells wanted to play field hockey desperately, but Westport Middle School didn't sport a girl's field hockey team. So, she set out to make it happen. She recruited players, and her school was able to create a team.

But the day before the first game, her parents got a call that she wouldn't be able to play. The reason? She is transgender.

She sat at home watching TV. It affected her mental health, she said.

Wells might not get the chance to play organized sports in Kentucky again after the controversial "anti-trans" sports bill, SB83, passed the Senate Education Committee on Feb. 10.

"It is disgusting this bill is even suggested," Wells said.

Sponsored by Senators Robby Mills (R-Henderson), Max Wise (R-Campbellsville), Danny Carroll (R-Benton), Rick Girdler (R-Somerset), Phillip Wheeler (R-Pikeville), and Mike Wilson (R-Bowling Green), Senate Bill 83 would "prohibit male students from participating in athletic teams, activities, and sports designated as "girls."

In other words, any transgender person who identifies as a girl, but is born a biological male, won't be able to participate in female sports. Instead, they will have to participate within their biologically born group under the law.

Ahead of the meeting, Mills, the bill's primary sponsor, released an op-ed titled "Protecting Title IX is about science and fairness" that outlined his thought process for the bill.

"Over the past few years, state legislatures across the nation have introduced or passed bills banning those who are biologically male from competing in women's sports," Mills wrote. "In 2021 alone, eight states enacted legislation banning transgender individuals from participating in women's athletics to some degree. It is now Kentucky's turn."

Mill further dug into how the bill is meant to defend the progress of Title IX, "which was created to enhance athletic opportunities for young women. Allowing biological males to compete in sanctioned female athletics reverses years of that progress."

Currently, The Kentucky High School Atheltic Association allows transgender students to participate in sports after reassignment surgery. But, this new bill would prohibit just transgender girls from competing in biological girls sports "because of the biological advantage of males over females," Mills said in the committee meeting.

"Biological boys have athletic abilities over biological females even before puberty," Mills said.

Testifying on behalf of transgender students was James Craig, a Jefferson County Board of Education member.

"We don't know how many transgender students are in our schools today, so we don't know how many students are going to be potentially adversely affected by this bill, intentionally or not," Craig said, "...this bill is going to prevent some of them from participating in athletic activities."

Sen. Stephen Meredith (R-Leitchfield) responded that he was having difficulty following Craig's logic, as girls can play on boys' teams.

"I don't see there's anything in this bill that excludes any children from playing a sport," Meredith said. "Just because they make the transition to female doesn't exclude them from continuing to compete at the boys level."

David Walls, executive director of The Family Foundation in Kentucky, which says it "stands for Kentucky families and the Biblical values that make them strong by advocating for God-honoring public policy," echoed Mills' words above.

"We support Senate Bill 83's common-sense protections for girls in K through 12," Walls said, "but we also believe that to fully protect Kentucky's girls, we must also protect college athletes."

When Walls ended his testimony, he walked back to his chair, just feet from 8-year-old trans girl Cedar Strobel, who testified to the committee with her mother, Rae. Moments before the committee voted to pass the bill, Cedar said she just wanted to be able to play sports, such as soccer, with her friends.

"I decided to talk to you today because I want to help my friends play sports on girls' teams," Cedar said. "Playing on a girl's team should be our right as a girl. Not just my right. It's all girls right because there are other trans girls out there like me."

Photo: 12-year-old Fischer Wells testifies in Frankfort (Mark Payne)