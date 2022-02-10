Comedy classic you can't take it with you comes to village players of Fort Thomas

Moss Hart and George S. Kaufman's You Can't Take It With You is coming to Village Players of Fort Thomas with six live-and-in person performances from Feb. 25 to March 5.

"At first, the Sycamores seem mad, but it's not long before we realize that if they are mad, the rest of the world is madder," a news release said. "In contrast to these delightful people are the unhappy Kirbys. The plot shows how Tony, attractive young son of the Kirbys, falls in love with Alice and brings his parents to dine at the Sycamore home on the wrong evening. You Can't Take It With You is a madcap, idealistic comedy that reinforces the idea that you can only live life to the fullest by doing whatever makes you happy."

The classic comedy will be in the black box theatre on the bottom floor of the historic home of Village Players at 8 North Fort Thomas Ave. in Fort Thomas, Kentucky.

"You Can't Take It With You is one of my favorite plays", Director Greg Hatfield said. "Moss Hart and George S. Kaufman have been major influences in my life, shaping my theatrical career. I'm proud to be directing this play for Village Players and can't wait for audiences to see this classic performed."

Village Players recently uncovered scrapbook photos and articles of a Fort Thomas production of You Can't Take It With You from 1950, starring a young Newport native Otto Budig Jr., who said he still remembers the performance well.

You Can't Take It With You features local actors Saundra Bailey, Bill Brohaugh, Adam Carter, Keith Cassidy, James Christian Jr., Trisha Cooper, Josh Flowers, Angela Klocke Forbes, Katie Jensen, Jack Kremer, Rusty Lacy, Dava Lynn, Hannah McCauley, Harold Murphy, Steve Phelan, and Jim Waldfogle.

Tickets are $20 for single show seats and are available online at villageplayers.org or by calling 859-240-7897.

Village Players will require masking for guests and crew regardless of vaccination or test-result status for all live performances until further notice.

