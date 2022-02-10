Dan Weber: Conner-Dixie Example of 9th Region's "Group of 5" Chasing Cov Cath

Dan Weber writes a sports column for LINK nky. Reach him by email at dweber3440@aol.com.

For Ninth Region basketball teams as they slog through to the end of the regular season, it's not so much about separation. Not anymore. No one is really going to challenge Covington Catholic for the top spot, that's just the fact.

And the more we see the next five teams - Dixie Heights, Cooper, Conner, Lloyd Memorial, and Highlands - who have clearly separated themselves from everybody below them, it's pretty obvious that they're not going to separate themselves from one another. Not all that much.

Good example was Wednesday's Conner at Dixie Heights make-up matchup. Dixie won 67-64 as the Colonels hit 14 of 15 free throws including the last nine straight with senior Jay Flynn converting the last four in the final 8.9 seconds to clinch it for the 17-4 Colonels.

Considering that Conner's leading scorer Landen Hamilton was out with a sprained ankle, this was a game Dixie had better win even though the Colonels' big man, 6-foot-6 Billy Wogenstahl, was playing in a plastic protective mask with a broken nose suffered Sunday against Ludlow that will need surgery Friday.

Even though it was Senior Night here with Dixie Heights saluting eight seniors, this isn’t exactly a rowdy home court atmosphere. Pretty calm crowd -- even the students. While Highlands has the O-Zone and CovCath, of course, “The Crazies,” the sign over the Dixie students said simply: “DIXIE HEIGHTS CHEER SECTION.” No flip nicknames for these folks.

Nor for the Group of Five teams chasing CovCath. "I would agree there's a group of five," Dixie Coach Roddy Stainforth said. "Conner is a good basketball team. I don't think we played particularly well but . . . ."

But not like the game "a couple of weeks ago" against a team that Stainforth said he wouldn’t name "when we learned a tough lesson about focus."

With 10 wins in the last 11 with five straight on both sides of a three-point loss at Beechwood, it's not much of a reach to figure that un-named team out. One other thing that's easy to figure out and does divide the five teams chasing CovCath.

Two of them -- the two here tonight, Dixie and Conner -- play CovCath in the regular season. The other three do not.

"I don't ask why," says Conner Coach Matt Otte, a former CovCath assistant. As for Dixie's Stainforth, "CovCath has been a rivalry here at Dixie for a long time . . . football, basketball, playing CovCath is a big game for our kids."

But that's the story for next week, Otte says of Conner’s CovCath game Tuesday. He'll catch them against North Laurel Friday for the first time seeing them all season.

But on this night, he got to see his guys in a road game that came down to the wire where they got some valuable "late game experience." He also saw something else. Junior super shooter Ayden Lohr, healthy now the last couple of weeks, gives the Cougars some serious fire power.

He's listed as 6-1 but he looks taller than that. "He's long," Otte says, and that indicates his range as well with Lohr popping in the game's first shot, a three from near the first row, and followed with 20 first-half points – including a finishing set-play lob at the buzzer -- to get Conner out of the gate in a hurry.

For the night, Lohr hit for 29 -- he'd been averaging 10.6 -- to give the Cougars a second big scorer when Hamilton returns while Daniel Campbell stepped up to add 17 with Landen Cook adding eight.

Dixie Heights was led by 6-3 Kiernan Geraci, who came on strong in the second half, firing in 18 on the night with spin moves and bank shots. Wogenstahl added 13 despite the mask while contributing three big blocked shots.

Sophomore Hudson Blank, who helped stalk Lohr in the second half along with Pierce Rohlman, added 12 while Flynn, who hit the final free throws that mattered, had nine points.

Conner dropped to 17-7 (9-3 in the region).

The difference in this game came down to free throw shooting. The Cougs hit on 11 of 15 -- a not bad 73.3 percent -- but that was three more misses than Dixie had on the same 15 attempts for a sizzling 93.3 percent.

"We've been struggling there," Stainforth said. Just not on this night.

Which is how you want to play this time of year: “Finding a way to win,” Stainforth said. That’s what it’s all about.

