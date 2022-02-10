Fort Thomas Native Living Out Dream as a Ben-Gal - at the Super Bowl

Corinne Holmes is usually hard at work as the digital media and customer relationship management (CRM) coordinator at St. Elizabeth Healthcare.

But this weekend, she's got a job on a much bigger stage.

The Fort Thomas native is in Los Angeles to root on the Cincinnati Bengals in the Super Bowl as member of the Cincinnati Ben-Gals cheerleading team.

It is her rookie season with the Ben-Gals, but Holmes has been passionate about dancing she was three years old. Growing up, she took dance classes taught by former and current Cincinnati Ben-Gals cheerleaders and admired their talent and poise. After graduating from Northern Kentucky University, she knew she wanted to stay in the area and live out her childhood dream of becoming a Ben-Gals cheerleader.

After try-outs this year, Holmes was one of 30 talented women to make the team.

Juggling both roles, she now works as a digital media and CRM coordinator at St. Elizabeth and spends her “free” time at cheer practice, in the community, and on the sidelines representing the Bengals.

Ahead of the big game against the Los Angeles Rams, Holmes shared what her rookie season entailed and what it means to travel across the country to the Super Bowl with a team who hasn’t played in the big game in 34 years.

“This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. Of course, when I tried out—something I’ve wanted to do since middle school—I never thought we’d make it to the Super Bowl, so I’m feeling fortunate to be a part of this,” said Holmes. “Everyone at work has been so supportive, congratulating me. I’m excited for the team.” Much like the women she looked up to as a young aspiring dancer, Holmes now also coaches dancing at her high school alma mater—Highlands. Throughout the season, she has been active in the community, meeting fans—including season ticket holders and people who have been cheering on the Bengals at games since they last went to the Super Bowl in 1988. She even cheered at a pep rally alongside Bengals legends Ickey Woods and Anthony Muñoz. “This has brought everybody together, which is especially awesome during COVID times,” she said. “Cincinnati needed this—Northern Kentucky, all of Ohio, too—it’s great to see the thousands of fans who have wanted this to happen for so long.”

-Staff report

Photos provided