Newport Aquarium penguins pick Bengals to win Super Bowl

Penguins at the Newport Aquarium are getting in on the Bengals Super Bowl excitement.

“Newport Aquarium’s African penguins have made their Super Bowl pick, and they’re backing the Cincinnati Bengals,” said a news release from the aquarium.

Newport Aquarium’s Animal Care Team gave the penguins a chance to rush the field and play with some sports gear. The cold weather penguins got in on the fun too. Given the choice of a Bengals or Rams bucket, these Who-Dey birds would only eat from the Cincy one.

Visitors are encouraged to wear their Bengals gear to the aquarium this Friday, Saturday and Sunday to celebrate our hometown team going to the big game.

-Staff report

Photo: Courtesy of the Newport Aquarium