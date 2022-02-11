Bellevue Esporta to remain open after all; Florence closing date pushed back

Local fitness enthusiasts in Bellevue are rejoicing online as their neighborhood gym is now here to stay.

The Esporta Fitness location at 119 Fairfield Ave. in Bellevue has been officially confirmed to remain open.

The gym was anticipated to close on March 1 at 10 p.m.

The Florence Esporta location is pushing back their closing date. The location was scheduled to close on March 1 at 10 p.m. The closing date has been moved to May 1 at 10 p.m.

For more information on the initial closing announcement, check out Meghan Goth’s previous coverage.

-Staff report