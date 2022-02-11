Charles Booker, candidate for U.S. Senate, tours Northern Kentucky

Written by Kenton Hornbeck, LINK nky reporter

Former Kentucky State Rep. Charles Booker made his rounds in Northern Kentucky on Thursday for his Kentucky New Deal Tour Drive In Rally. Booker, a Democrat, is running in the 2022 US Senate race against incumbent Republican Sen. Rand Paul.

Booker's campaign made stops at the New Riff Distillery in Newport, Lloyd Memorial High School, and the Kenton County Public Library in Erlanger.

The tour’s focus is to tout Booker’s Kentucky New Deal agenda. As of now, the agenda is scant on details but promises to deliver change. On his campaign website, the Kentucky New Deal consists of three core tenets: providing universal health care, ending generational poverty and investing in the state's infrastructure.

Specifically relating to Northern Kentucky, Booker said his Kentucky New Deal agenda aims to invest in local infrastructure and promote economic growth.

“If anyone from Kentucky has heard over the last several years, for a long time, there is a need for repairs to the bridges and connection across the river. We have a historic opportunity to advance that now we know Northern Kentucky is an anchor for the Commonwealth. The investments that come here can support local business,” Booker said in a one-on-one interview. “We need to make sure that we have high quality internet, that we’re supporting small and independent business growth, that we make sure everyone has quality healthcare, and that we’re supporting our public schools. All of these fundamental things will give the people of Northern Kentucky a fighting chance to do more than just struggle.”

The rally's first two featured speakers were Kelly Jones, at Fort Thomas native running for state representative in the 68th District, and Serena Owen, the first African-American school board member for the Erlanger/Elsmere School District, along with her family.

Owen highlighted her daughter, a student in the school district, who has advocated for school safety.

“We need representatives in DC like Charles Booker," Owen said. "We need the Kentucky New Deal that will protect the environment, and protect the Earth. We need someone who will show up for us."

Booker, a native of Louisville, previously served as the State Representative for Kentucky’s 43rd District from Jan. 1, 2019 to Jan. 1, 2021. Prior to that, he worked for the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources and the West Louisville Foodport. He also founded Hood to the Holler, a 501(c)(4) advocacy group focused on advancing racial justice and tackling poverty.

Booker said he hopes to differentiate himself from Paul by being anti-obstructionist on issues such as voting for healthcare and infrastructure investments.

“When it comes to healthcare, he’s going to block it," Booker said. "Do we need relief in a disaster? He’s going to vote against it. When we need investments in infrastructure, he’s not there. We need healthy food. We need housing. All these things he thinks the government has no responsibility for, but we pay for it."

In the 2020 US Senate race, Booker narrowly lost in the Democratic primary to Northern Kentucky native Amy McGrath. He made a late push in the polls thanks in large part to differentiating himself from McGrath, the national Democratic establishment pick, to challenge Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell. Booker’s campaign platform focused on systemic criminal justice reform, universal basic income, universal healthcare and the Green New Deal. These agenda items are mainline progressive policies in tune with those of national progressive polticians such as Sen. Bernie Sanders.

Since his 2020 Democratic Primary defeat, Booker said what’s different this time around is his ability to begin campaigning earlier. He announced his campaign for Senate on July 1, 2021.

“The thing we’re able to do now, because people know what we’re building here, Hood to the Holler, and everywhere in between, we’re able to start early so we can organize now," he said. "We’re focused on issues, and mobilizing folks across Kentucky on what they’re concerned about which will help more people get involved. A lot of people don’t vote because they’re disenfranchised and blocked out and they don’t think it matters. I don’t blame them. We’re doing the investments early, and that’s why we’re going to win this race.”

Photo: Booker speaks at the Kenton County Public Library in Erlanger. (Photo by Kenton Hornbeck)