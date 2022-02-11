Dan Weber: Biggest High School Game of Year Tips Off Tonight at BB&T Arena

Dan Weber writes a sports column for LINK nky. Reach him at dweber3440@aol.com.

The biggest high school game of the year here will tip off Friday night at 7:30 at NKU’s BB&T Arena with the Dan Tieman Classic getting the matchup local fans – and UK fans – have been dreaming about.

They’ll get Ninth Region No. 1 Covington Catholic (19-4) against a 21-4 North Laurel team firing on all cylinders right now behind the play of UK-bound (in 2023) star Reed Sheppard.

“I’m anticipating between 3,000 and 4,000 fans,” CovCath AD Tony Bacigalupo said putting on his conservative hat for what the walkup and BB&T online sales might show. He does say “the phone is ringing here and people are coming by to pick up tickets.”

He’s also hearing from people who want to acquire a private suite (they can) and making sure their title sponsor (Arlinghaus Air Conditioning, Plumbing and Heating) gets proper recognition for their support of high school sports here.

Even if it’s just the low end of the estimate, it would almost surely exceed the top BB&T crowd of the year for an NKU game (3,100 for Detroit Mercy).

“There’s a real sense of excitement,” Bacigalupo says of the first high school basketball in BB&T since the 2020 regional. And with this year’s regional there, the chance to play on the same court is a plus for CovCath and an incentive for other Ninth Region teams and players not scheduled Friday to be here as well to pick up on the vibe.

But as much fun as CovCath’s flying Colonels can be with their pressure and all-state junior point guard Evan Ipsaro, there’s no doubt that the UK-bound Sheppard – son of two all-time UK fan-favorite basketball players Stacey Reed Sheppard and Jeff Sheppard -- is the big attraction for fans. The 6-foot-3 all-around talent “produces 80 percent of their offense even if he’s just 40 percent of their scoring,” CovCath Coach Scott Ruthsatz says.

Since CovCath beat North Laurel 79-67 their first meeting in Louisville in the King of the Bluegrass tournament in December, the London team has won 13 of 14 and the last 11 straight including this week’s 82-54 whipping of the top team in the 12th Region, 23-0 Pulaski County.

“It’s awfully tough to beat a team twice,” Ruthsatz says. Especially one with a player like Sheppard. “He’s very quick, a super athlete.” And he can shoot it. From the line, Sheppard’s 90.2 percent shooting would make him No. 22 in the nation in the NCAA’s Division I. From three-point range, he’s hitting 39.2 percent.

But it’s the team free throw shooting for North Laurel that should make everybody take notice. They’re hitting 83.1 percent of their free throws. Put the Jaguars in the NCAA and they’d be No. 1 in the nation, ahead of the 82.5 percent current No. 1 Villanova is shooting.

“So don’t foul ‘em,” Ruthsatz says with a laugh. Yep, don’t foul ‘em. Those are the kinds of lessons from games like these, the CovCath coach says. “These are the teams you’re going to be playing in the state tournament.” Might as well get used to it.

Which does get us to the Ninth Region where games like this involving top team CovCath don’t happen all that much with the Colonels having played just five games out of 23 against Ninth Region opponents. That’s by far the fewest for any No. 1 team in any region in the state. The average is 9.6 games in the region for No. 1 teams with a high of 14. The next lowest is the seven in both the 14th Region for Wolfe County Central and in the 16th for Ashland.

Ninth Region teams can give him a call, Bacigalupo says. There’s a place on the schedule for you although when you talk to Ruthsatz, whose goal is to play as many tough teams as he can possibly find and no matter where the game is, his wish is he could have gotten Top Five Louisville Ballard on the schedule.

“You learn so much more when you lose,” Ruthsatz says, something CovCath has done twice in the last four games – on the road at both Louisville Male (73-68) in a rematch after winning the first game between the two and Ashland Blazer (71-60).

“We spent a whole day going through those (mistakes),” he says of the Ashland loss when “we had a lot of chances around the basket and just didn’t execute.”

For fans wondering who to look for Friday night, here are some tips:

*** CovCath’s Ipsaro is No. 22 in the state scoring at 23.1 points a game. That’s eight spots behind Sheppard’s No. 14 at 24.9 and he’s hitting 88.8 percent of his free throws and is No. 6 in the state, not far behind Sheppard’s 90.2. Try to imagine these two in the backcourt next year for the Kentucky All-Stars against Indiana (along with Holy Cross’ Jacob Meyer and his 38.5 points a game). Should be some kind of fun. Nothing better at the end of a game than having a point guard who can shoot free throws, which Meyer, at 81.7 percent, also can do.

*** CovCath’s 6-8 senior center Mitchell Rylee, headed to Miami of Ohio, is No. 5 in the state in field goal shooting, hitting on 71.1 of his shots (145 of 204) while North Laurel’s Randall Simpson is hitting on 61.8 percent of his shots (188 of 304).

*** North Laurel’s shooting prowess continues with Clay Sizemore’s 45.4 percent from three-point range (89 of 196) which has him No. 4 in the state at 3.6 a game. As a team, North Laurel is No. 5 in the state, hitting on 42.3 percent of its threes.

*** Both teams can score. North Laurel’s 79.7 points a game is fourth in the state, CovCath’s 76.0 is No. 14. Which leads to margin-of-victory leadership with CovCath No. 2 at a 21.3 margin (holding opponents to 54.7 ppg) while North Laurel is No. 7 in margin at 17.7.

34TH DISTRICT WAITING ON HOLMES-BEECHWOOD SATURDAY

CovCath is guaranteed a No. 1 seed in the 34th District but they’re waiting the result of the Beechwood-Holmes game Saturday to see how the bracket plays out. CovCath will play the loser of the Beechwood-Holmes game while the winner gets Holy Cross. Covington Latin (1-15) has chosen to sit out the postseason this year.

ANOTHER ALL-NAME TEAM

You hear them every year in one sport or another for players with the most interesting names. But newly hired Thomas More offensive coordinator Bryan Moore, the former Wilmington head coach, has one of his own in his six children. There’s River (22), Skye (20), Landen (18), twins Legend and Legacy (10) and Honor (8). Cool.

4 BEN-GALS FROM FT. THOMAS

From the Ft. Thomas Public Schools comes this note of congratulations to the four BenGals from Ft. Thomas who will be dancing their way to LA for Sunday’s Super Bowl with the Bengals dance team -- Samantha and Megan Reynolds, Corinne Holmes, and Hannah Montgomery.

WHAT ABOUT THE KENTUCKY LONG RIFLE?

Jim Goeke, who was the original manager for NKU basketball, had a response to our suggestion that NKU and Thomas More resume their basketball series. Whatever happened to The Kentucky Long Rifle that was the trophy – sponsored as best we can recall by The Kentucky Post – for the winner, Jim wanted to know. Does anyone know? If the teams get back together, it would be a great reward for the winner. Very neat trophy.

