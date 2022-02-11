Frankfort week in review: Even John Calipari showed up at the Statehouse

Written by Mark Payne, LINK nky politics and government reporter

Let's start in the senate education committee.

The Senate Education Committee had quite the busy week, with a special meeting called on Wednesday to vote on Senate Bill 6. The Name, Image, Likeness bill will allow college athletes in the state of Kentucky to make money off of their likeness. It may have gone unnoticed were it not for special guest University of Kentucky Basketball coach John Calipari.

Calipari testified that the bill might be a gold standard for similar bills around the country -- or even a federal bill.

"Today, we are met with an opportunity to address this evolving issue, as the needs and demands of my players have changed," Calipari said. "I'm confident with your interest, as well as mine, we will share in creating the best opportunities for players while at the same time allowing men's basketball at UK to remain the gold standard."

The committee also met on Thursday and finally took up the controversial transgender sports bill, SB83, after pulling it a few times from the committee agenda over the past month. The bill would would "prohibit male students from participating in athletic teams, activities, and sports designated as 'girls.'"

"It is disgusting this bill is even suggested," said 12-year-old transgender girl Fischer well in testimony to the committee. Despite this input and input from others opposing the bill, it passed 9-3 and now moves to the Senate floor.

Senate appropriations and revenue committee

Sen. Chris McDaniel chairs the Senate A&R committee, and they heard a report from Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services Secretary Eric Friedlander about child care facilities in Kentucky.

"It's a large, unprecedented amount of money going into the childcare system in Kentucky," said Friedlander about the money pouring in from the CARES ACT and ARPA, "and I think it's a good thing. It's certainly needed."

The committee also passed Senate Joint Resolution 99, which would free the value of used cars in 2022 to that of the previous year. For those that already paid a higher tax, they would receive refunds.

Heading back to the house

Rep. Kim Banta (R-Ft. Mitchell) filed the college due process bill, House Bill 290, along with Rep. Kim Moser (R-Taylor Mill), which will provide procedures when a student allegedly does something that leads to suspension or expulsion from a university.

"When colleges or universities are quick to act, without regard for a students' rights, it can lead to the wrongful deprivation of the students' interests," Banta said. "Due process is a guarantee of fairness. We should hold students accountable for offenses. However, we should also make sure that we hold students accountable through a fair, consistent, and equitable system that recognizes what's at stake for Kentuckians. The Kentucky Campus Due Process Protection Act is that guarantee."

The House passed House Bill 4, which will slash unemployment benefits. HB4 would reduce the length of unemployment insurance benefits. Currently, unemployment benefits can last up to 26 weeks, but under HB4, benefits would be based on the state average unemployment rate. For example, if the state average unemployment rate is under 4.5 percent, benefits would last at most 12 weeks.

"In pleading with you, I implore you, do not pass this bad bill," said Rep. Rachel Roberts (D-Newport) on the House floor.

Lastly, the Kentucky Democratic Party filed an injunction motion, and it was heard Thursday by Franklin County Judge Thomas Wingate. It is expected that a decision on the injunction will be made within 10 days. Either way, the case is likely to go to the Kentucky Supreme Court.

"In 2020, I worked across party lines with Gov. Beshear to ensure a smooth election," said Secretary of State Michael Adams about the redistricting lawsuit. "In 2022, a smooth election remains my highest priority. The Kentucky Democratic Party's lawsuit against me threatens to destabilize our election at the expense of all candidates and voters, many of whom are Democrats. This lawsuit asks the court to re-implement Democrats' gerrymandered maps from 10 years ago when they controlled Frankfort. Their maps are wildly skewed – particularly against voters in our quickly growing suburbs – in light of population shifts, and they violate the one person, one vote principle Kentuckians of goodwill hold so dear. Just as the Democratic Party gave Kentuckians only one day to vote when they ran Frankfort, here too their reactionary views must not prevail."