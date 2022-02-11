meetNKY introduces survey for local input to support NKY tourism

Northern Kentucky’s Convention and Visitors Bureau, meetNKY, has launched a resident survey to attract more visitors to the area.

“Nearly half of all visitors come to Northern Kentucky to visit friends and family, making the voice of residents a valuable component of improving the visitor experience as our region looks ahead to 2030,” a news release said. “Alongside a destination inventory and immersion tour with selected consultant Streetsense, the process includes a series of focus groups with regional stakeholders and input from locals.”

Julie Kirkpatrick, president & CEO of meetNKY, said tourism demand for Northern Kentucky was growing in double digits from 2017 to 2019.

“We are focused on continuing that growth trajectory coming out of the pandemic and identifying projects that could be transformative for the destination as we work with the Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce and NKY Tri-ED on building a best class place to live, work and play,” Kirkpatrick said.

The Northern Kentucky metro region is comprised of 400,000 residents. To gather as many resident voices as possible and gauge what is most important to residents, an advisory committee has been developed to focus on promoting the survey to Boone, Campbell and Kenton Counties, as well as outreach to Northern Kentucky tourism markets like hotels, restaurants, sports, attractions and outdoors.

Residents are asked to play an active role in elevating NKY’s tourism brand by sharing their thoughts at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/meetNKYresidentsurvey. The Survey link will be open thru February 28.

For more information visit meetnky.com.

