Dan Weber: Cov Cath Wins 'Slugfest' Over North Laurel, Reed Sheppard

The 3,000 fans who showed up at NKU's BB&T Arena Friday night came looking for a shootout. After all, here were two of Kentucky's top-scoring high school teams -- North Laurel at 79.7 points a game, fourth-highest in the state and Covington Catholic, just 10 spots below them at 76.0 a game.

What they got was a bit of a slugfest that at times, with all the bodies on the floor, looked more like a rugby scrum. Ultimately CovCath, as they did in December when these teams met in Louisville, prevailed, 58-50, after leading by as many as 18 midway in the third quarter.

"We didn't like the physical tonight," North Laurel Coach Nate Valentine said, especially in a 26-12 third quarter dominated by CovCath. "I did a poor job of figuring out how to score against that physicality."

Reed Sheppard, the junior guard, UK commit and son of parents who were both UK basketball stars, agreed. "They didn't want me to get going downhill," Sheppard said after an 18-point night, well under his 24.9 average, when he had a number of the shots he did get just lip out. "They had two bigs in the paint waiting on me."

So even if Sheppard did get a step on the first guy, most often quick, strong CovCath point guard Evan Ipsaro, which wasn’t easy to do, 6-foot-8 Mitchell Rylee or 6-6 Chandler Starks would step up to redirect him.

Sheppard was talking about this as he finished up what has become a part of his team’s barnstorming around the state for games that give Kentucky fans a chance to see the slick, smooth 6-3 point guard in person. Which is why he's signing autographs, posing for photos and chatting up fans while his teammates have already showered and picked up their post-game meal and are heading to the bus.

"That's what it's all about," Sheppard says, "seeing these kids come up and get autographs. I used to be one of them." He remembers getting autographs from "Devin Booker, John Wall, Willie Cauley-Stein and Karl Townes" as a kid.

Now kids will remember getting one from him, and BEFORE he even gets to UK. Reed laughs at how different the world is, even in the two decades plus since his dad, Jeff Sheppard, was UK's MVP in the NCAA Championship 1998 Final Four.

But the Game MVP in this Dan Tieman Classic event was the other point guard, CovCath junior Ipsaro, who fired in a game-high 23 points on a number of acrobatic drives and perfect nine-for-nine free throw shooting.

After the game, Ipsaro said he also signed autographs. "I signed one," he said with a laugh. But this wasn't him against Reed in a battle of all-state point guards.

"Everybody wants to say it's one-on-one," North Laurel's Valentine said. "It's not."

"If they set a screen for him, we sent someone else at him," Ipsaro said. Sheppard agreed. "They wanted me to give up the ball,” he said. Valentine said this of the CovCath defense: "They do what they do."

And even though CovCath did what they did in ending 21-5 North Laurel's 11-game win streak, "I'd rather come up here 20 times,” Valentine said rather than beating 23-0 Pulaski County by 28 points as they did earlier this week. “We want our program to be where Covington Catholic’s is."

But with no player taller than 6-4 Ryan Davidson, who also scored 18 points like Sheppard, "We're a high school team in little old London, Ky.," Valentine said. "You can't just go out and get players. You have to figure ways for the ones you have to win."

The advantage is they have kids who have been playing together since grade school. The disadvantage: They had a 6-2 center trying to match up against the 6-8 Rylee, who got the angles down low in hitting 10 of 12 shots for 22 points.

But nothing seemed to come easy as the bodies -- and the basketball -- flew around the court as each team had two starters who did not score. And yet, CovCath did convert 21 of 39 (53.8 percent) of their field goal attempts.

But the big stat, Valentine said more than once, was "the 18 turnovers . . . you have to get a shot on some of those." In that number were 12 CovCath steals to just four for North Laurel.

Much of that frenzied activity occurred in the decisive 26-12 third quarter. Ipsaro said this is how it went down. "Two things: We played as a team and we got stops."

Rylee said there was one thing for him that stood out: "We listened to our coach," he said as Scott Ruthsatz earned his coaching 300th win at CovCath, just 13 behind all-time winner Dan Tieman.

Rylee, one of two Kentucky players along with Sheppard on the Adidas-sponsored Midwest Basketball Club out of Dayton, Ohio, this past spring and summer, loved the atmosphere in the building where the Ninth Region Tournament will be held.

"He brings a great crowd," Rylee said. "It's a lot of fun."

It is when you win as the 20-4 Colonels manage to do most of the time.

