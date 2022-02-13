Man Dies from Gunshot Wound

A man is dead after being shot Sunday afternoon.

Covington Police said that officers were dispatched just after 3 p.m. to the 2600 block of Benton Road for a report of a man shot.

The victim was being transported down the hill towards West 19th Street.

A squad from the Covington Fire Department located the vehicle at 19th and Franklin streets. He was transported to University of Cincinnati Medical Center where he died.

The shooting is under investigation.

No further details were released.

The victim's name will only be made public after notification of family, police said.

-Staff report