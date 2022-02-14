Six SD1 projects receive $15 million in Kentucky Cleaner Water Program funding

Sanitation District No. 1 has received nearly $15 million in funding from the Better Kentucky Plan’s Cleaner Water Program created to deliver clean drinking water and improved sewer and water systems across Kentucky.

SD1 is responsible for the collection and treatment of Northern Kentucky’s wastewater and also serves as the regional storm water management agency. SD1 is the second largest public sewer utility in Kentucky, serving more than 339,795 residents throughout Boone, Campbell and Kenton counties.

“Our Northern Kentucky region is a hub for economic growth,” said Gov. Andy Beshear during a visit to Northern Kentucky on Jan. 25 to present the funding to SD1 and other recipients. “We’re proud to work with each of you to address needed infrastructure improvements that will bring safer, more reliable sanitary sewer services and clean, healthy drinking water to thousands of residents and area businesses.”

For Campbell County, “SD1 received $3,786,970 to invest in sewer improvements along US 27 and the AA Highway,” said a news release. “The project will increase the capacity of the Centerplex Pump Station, replace the Cold Spring Crossing Pump Station with a new pump station at Low Gap Road and redirect flows from the Wolpert Pump Station to the Eastern Regional Water Reclamation Facility. Increasing capacity in this area will fuel economic growth and will reduce sewer overflows that occur along Industrial Road and Route 8 in the Highland Heights/Silver Grove area. SD1’s Clean H2O40 sewer overflow reduction program aims to completely eliminate typical-year sanitary sewer overflows and capture 85 percent of flow in the combined system by the year 2040.”

Kenton County projects include “$5,133,176 to extend sewer service and eliminate failing septic systems in three residential neighborhoods in Kenton County – at Walnut Hall and Peach drives in Independence ($2.1 million), along Route 8 in Ludlow ($2 million) and along Crawford Drive in Taylor Mill ($1 million),” according to the release. “These projects were identified as priority areas for Kenton County through a county-wide community needs initiative administered by SD1 in 2020.”

In Boone County “SD1 was also awarded $6,102,951 to fund two phases of the Central Boone County Master Sewer Plan,” a news release said. “This project will extend sanitary sewer service in the western portion of Boone County. Funding for both phases of the project will help extend sanitary sewer service to help SD1 meet its Clean H2O40 Amended Consent Decree milestones by eliminating sanitary sewer overflows while also facilitating growth prioritized by Boone County.”

A total of $59 million has been awarded to grantees through the Cleaner Water Program to fund transformative projects since the program began last June.

